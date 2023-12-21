How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New report shows outdoor rec. in Vt. on the rise

File Photo
File Photo(Cyle Clark)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Staters have been getting outside. That’s according to a new report.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Vermont is climbing the ranks for fun in nature.

According to the report, in 2022 4.6% of the state’s economy was made up by outdoor recreation, second only to Hawaii. That is up one place from 2021.

The report also said that in 2022, outdoor recreation accounted for almost $400M in sales, $90M more than the year before.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
Burlington man to serve 27 years for killing wife with meat cleaver
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

VAST snowmobile
VAST focuses on flood recovery ahead of snowmobile season
New York’s attorney general filed suit Wednesday against SiriusXM, accusing the satellite...
New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions
Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
Inmate charged with murder in death following NH prison fight
Barre City hopes to replace old parking lots with new housing