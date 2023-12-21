New report shows outdoor rec. in Vt. on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Staters have been getting outside. That’s according to a new report.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Vermont is climbing the ranks for fun in nature.

According to the report, in 2022 4.6% of the state’s economy was made up by outdoor recreation, second only to Hawaii. That is up one place from 2021.

The report also said that in 2022, outdoor recreation accounted for almost $400M in sales, $90M more than the year before.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.