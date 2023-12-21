Pay raise for federal workers in Vermont, New Hampshire

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal employees in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting a pay raise.

The Office of Personnel Management is increasing pay for federal employees at places like the White River Junction VA Medical Center, White Mountain National Forest and the Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab. It applies to workers in Vermont and in New Hampshire’s Carroll, Grafton and Sullivan counties.

That means more than 1,000 federal workers in those areas will now receive more competitive pay rates, on par with other nearby areas.

The raise comes after efforts from both New Hampshire and Vermont’s congressional delegations to hire and retain federal employees.

