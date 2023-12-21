How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pay raise for federal workers in Vermont, New Hampshire

Federal employees in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting a pay raise. - File photo
Federal employees in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting a pay raise. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal employees in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting a pay raise.

The Office of Personnel Management is increasing pay for federal employees at places like the White River Junction VA Medical Center, White Mountain National Forest and the Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab. It applies to workers in Vermont and in New Hampshire’s Carroll, Grafton and Sullivan counties.

That means more than 1,000 federal workers in those areas will now receive more competitive pay rates, on par with other nearby areas.

The raise comes after efforts from both New Hampshire and Vermont’s congressional delegations to hire and retain federal employees.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
Burlington man to serve 27 years for killing wife with meat cleaver
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office was evacuated Thursday morning after what’s...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office

Latest News

Sen. Peter Welch
Welch calls signing of TRANQ law a bipartisan win
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office was evacuated Thursday morning after what’s...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office
Burlington will institute Vermont’s first carbon fee for large buildings and new construction...
City councilor calls for increase in Burlington’s new carbon fee
Santa Claus teamed up with local first responders to deliver holiday gifts to kids at the UVM...
Santa Claus, 1st responders deliver gifts to children in the hospital