Police make arrest in Northeast Kingdom robberies

Anthony Shafer
Anthony Shafer(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a pair of robberies in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont state police say Anthony Shafer, 42, of St. Johnsbury, stole cash from the Center Tower gas station in St. Johnsbury and flashed a gun in an attempt to rob Nick’s Gas n’ Go in Lyndonville. The two incidents happened hours apart this past Sunday.

Shafer is being held for lack of bail and is due in court on Friday to face charges of attempted armed robbery and petit larceny.

