Santa Claus, 1st responders deliver gifts to children in the hospital

Santa Claus teamed up with local first responders to deliver holiday gifts to kids at the UVM...
Santa Claus teamed up with local first responders to deliver holiday gifts to kids at the UVM Children’s Hospital Thursday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa Claus teamed up with local first responders to deliver holiday gifts to kids at the UVM Children’s Hospital Thursday afternoon.

It was part of the 13th annual Operation Fire Cuffs organized by members of the Burlington Fire Department.

Unwrapped toys and gift cards were collected at fire and police stations throughout the state and dropped off to children on Thursday.

Burlington firefighters say the event is about giving back to the community when they need it most.

“We’re here to put smiles on the kids’ faces. That’s ultimately what it’s about. Bring holiday cheer at this time of year for the children that are, unfortunately, in the hospital at this time,” Burlington Fire Lt. Tim Burns said.

Burlington Fire says this year was the most successful year since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

