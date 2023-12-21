Seeking shelter: The challenges of being homeless for the holidays

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Finding a place to stay is a wish for many during the holidays. That includes in the Upper Valley, where a new 20-bed shelter just got the go-ahead from the town.

The Upper Valley Haven in Hartford, Vermont, offers 20 beds for adults who are homeless and an additional eight rooms for families. They are helping to operate 15 beds across the river in Lebanon, New Hampshire, which will soon be online, and long term, another shelter is in the works.

“I’ve struggled with housing since before my 2-year-old son was born,” Chelsie Fellows said.

Fellows and her partner, Cody Denofrio, know all too well what it is like to be homeless.

“I’ve stayed out in the cold in the back of a car. That didn’t work and woke up with icicles hanging from my eyes,” Fellows said.

Fellows is now in transitional housing with her son. Denofrio has struggled with housing for the last four years.

“Four days before Christmas in 2019 and it all started due to addiction,” Denofrio said.

While the plight of the homeless is sometimes obvious, it can also go unseen. Denofrio spent most of this year alone, camping in the woods.

“What can really suck and be a strain on you is not having running water,” he said.

Denofrio recently got a bed at the Upper Valley Haven, where there’s always a waiting list.

“Our focus on shelter is important because we know it saves lives,” said Michael Redmond of the Upper Valley Haven.

An idle building in White River Junction will eventually house more homeless in the community. A $4 million renovation is now moving forward for the 20-bed “low barrier” shelter.

“If they don’t have ID, they could be inebriated. They could be from anywhere,” Redmond said.

The White River Junction facility won’t open until 2025. But a 15-bed temporary shelter in Lebanon that the Haven is staffing is slated to open after the new year. It’s one region’s approach to a problem that officials say is only getting worse. But those who have experienced it are grateful to be out of the cold.

“If they are really in crisis there are places that will help,” Fellows said.

And it’s not just about building additional shelter beds. The Haven’s outreach services also include help finding permanent housing.

Related Stories:

Construction delays postpone opening of Upper Valley homeless shelter

Public meeting held on Lebanon’s plan to temporarily house the homeless

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.