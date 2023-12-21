How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sununu tours storm damage in Crawford Notch area

Gov. Chris Sununu was in the Crawford Notch area Thursday morning to see the storm damage on...
Gov. Chris Sununu was in the Crawford Notch area Thursday morning to see the storm damage on Route 302 in Hart’s Location.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. (WCAX) - Crews in New Hampshire continue to assess the damage from the flooding earlier this week.

Gov. Chris Sununu was in the Crawford Notch area Thursday morning to see the storm damage on Route 302 in Hart’s Location. It’s one of only two major roads still shut down following the flooding in the Granite State.

FEMA officials are expected to tour the damage sometime next week, while state officials tally up costs.

The governor says crews are working hard to get roads safe for drivers this holiday season.

“These guys have been out here around the clock, and I can’t thank them enough. This is a big week coming up, Christmas week. Christmas week is a big week, especially up here in the North Country. Again, to have all these different crews from around the state to be able to come in and make it an all-hands-on-deck effort has really made the difference and given us all the confidence that we’ll be open by Christmas,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Statewide, New Hampshire officials say damage assessments are being done in 58 communities.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
Burlington man to serve 27 years for killing wife with meat cleaver
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

Santa Claus teamed up with local first responders to deliver holiday gifts to kids at the UVM...
Santa Claus, 1st responders deliver gifts to children in the hospital
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
NH man accused of texting death threats to Ramaswamy faces similar charges involving 2 more candidates
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office was evacuated Thursday morning after what’s...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office
The ferry from Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, was temporarily closed on Thursday...
Charlotte-Essex ferry crossing closed due to mechanical issue