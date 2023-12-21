Sununu tours storm damage in Crawford Notch area

CRAWFORD NOTCH, N.H. (WCAX) - Crews in New Hampshire continue to assess the damage from the flooding earlier this week.

Gov. Chris Sununu was in the Crawford Notch area Thursday morning to see the storm damage on Route 302 in Hart’s Location. It’s one of only two major roads still shut down following the flooding in the Granite State.

FEMA officials are expected to tour the damage sometime next week, while state officials tally up costs.

The governor says crews are working hard to get roads safe for drivers this holiday season.

“These guys have been out here around the clock, and I can’t thank them enough. This is a big week coming up, Christmas week. Christmas week is a big week, especially up here in the North Country. Again, to have all these different crews from around the state to be able to come in and make it an all-hands-on-deck effort has really made the difference and given us all the confidence that we’ll be open by Christmas,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Statewide, New Hampshire officials say damage assessments are being done in 58 communities.

