Super Senior: Joe Devall

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - In Bristol, Joe Devall is a man about town. He gets around in his electric scooter.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You move pretty fast in this thing.

Joe Devall: Yeah, it comes along really well.

Each week, his wheels stop at Snap’s Restaurant for a cup of Joe with a table full of friends. The men, most above 70, are known in town by a certain title.

“The Old Farts Club,” Devall said.

“It’s quite a group,” said Ron Williamson, another member. “We used to have an undertaker, a doctor, we’ve got farmers.”

Joe Carroll: How would you describe this group?

Norman Cota/Club member: Crazy.

Devall remains quiet, partially because he’s hard of hearing but also, as you will find out, boasting is not his cup of tea.

“Everyone has got their own story because they all had different backgrounds,” club member Phil Livingston said.

Devall’s story starts in rural Illinois, 200 miles south of Chicago. He came to Vermont later in life with his wife, Jeannette, to run Co-operative Insurance just down the road in Middlebury.

With breakfast done, it’s time for Devall’s next stop. It’s back on the scooter to fitness club BFIT a couple blocks away. Devall has been going there for two decades. His lack of sportswear is no sweat. The 90-year-old is more comfortable in a sweater and khakis.

“He dresses like that every day; he didn’t dress like that just for TV,” said Nancy Orvis of BFIT.

“There are six machines that I rotate,” Devall said. “I don’t work a sweat up.”

No perspiration, but a dose of inspiration to the others in the club.

“He has done a lot for this community,” said Williamson, who broke bread with Devall at breakfast and has known him for years.

They both maintained an outdoor ice rink in town and Devall spent some of his own money to build a skateboard park in Bristol.

Joe Carroll: He probably won’t brag about it, though.

Ron Williamson: No, he won’t. He’s not that type of person.

“I don’t like it,” Devall said. “I’m just an ordinary guy.”

Jeannette is keenly aware he is slowing down.

“Yes, like we all do,” she said.

But she encourages him to keep moving.

“He’s ready to go. On the roll,” she said.

So back on the scooter for one final stop and reflection. His parents, who never graduated from high school, would be proud of their son who led an insurance company.

And with that, Joe Devall finally allows himself to gently boast.

Joe Carroll: Not too bad from a farm boy from Southern Illinois to become president.

Joe Devall: That’s right, that’s exactly right, that’s exactly right.

