How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
Burlington man to serve 27 years for killing wife with meat cleaver
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Superior Court building has been...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed several and injured about 30 others, and the...
Czech Police say people killed in Prague shooting
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war
Colchester's new police chief, Pete Hull (center foreground), is sworn in.
New Colchester police chief sworn in