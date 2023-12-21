VAST focuses on flood recovery ahead of snowmobile season

TWINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowmobiling season is right around the corner, a season that could have been a washout after July’s devastating flooding.

The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers says there were over 100 clubs impacted by July’s flooding, with very few clubs escaping with no damage or repairs.

“It was like a bad dream. It was like ‘Oh, I’m gonna wake up in this not to be true.’” The Twinfeild Snow Travelers are a snowmobile club representing 43 miles of trail in central Vermont, hit especially hard by July’s catastrophic flooding.

President Caleb Martin says they lost 13 bridges costing $150,000 in damage, paid for by grants and fundraising. “It’s just really a huge team effort. Our club has a group of about 14 Very active volunteers who donate countless hours,” said Martin.

In true Vermont fashion, the snow travelers were able to put some elbow grease from their own and neighboring clubs into the dozens of miles of trails to repair washouts and crumbling infrastructure just in time for the season.

“One of the big things fast focused on with this rebuilding effort was not just to put things back to the condition or standards that they were before it was to actually better the infrastructure that that made up our trail system,” said Martin.

“At the beginning, we had some major questions, but the club stepped up. Did a tremendous amount of work in the last couple of months.” Jeff Fay of VAST notes in total, statewide snowmobile trail damage costs around $2M in damage.

VAST was able to give $1.2M to the clubs, and the rest was funded by donations and fundraisers.

“Clubs have done great work, you know, I’m gonna say 95% volunteer work, you know, most of my real jobs that they do during the day, working on trails, weekends and evenings,” said Fay.

With effort put into maintaining the trails after the flooding -- Fay said he’s optimistic for a strong season, with at least 22 thousand members already signed up.

As of right now, the VAST map shows most if not all trails are closed after Monday’s rainstorm. In Twinfield the snow travelers tell me their trails had minor washouts and bridge damage but are planning on fixing it up once again soon for the season.

