Vermont Afghan Alliance opens new office to help refugees, families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The nonprofit Vermont Afghan Alliance is getting a big boost to expand its services. The group works to give refugees and their families the tools they need to live a prosperous life in the Green Mountain State.

Since the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, about 300 refugees have resettled in Vermont. Behind the scenes, a frenzy of work is happening to make sure people are fully integrated in Vermont.

With the cutting of a ribbon, Afghan refugees now have more resources to help them transition to Vermont.

“Our work is just beginning,” said Wazir Hashim, the president of the Vermont Afghan Alliance.

Thursday, state and federal leaders celebrated the Vermont Afghan Alliance’s first bricks-and-mortar office. The community-based organization helps refugees bridge the gap when they come to Vermont.

“This work is not easy. It takes grit, determination, patience, deep compassion and an endless desire to navigate crisis issues and solving problems,” said Molly Gray, the interim executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants pairs refugees with housing and other immediate needs when they arrive. But that’s just a fraction of what’s needed.

The Afghan alliance, which is led by Afghan refugees, is receiving a $250,000 federal grant to help clients with interpretation and driving lessons. They also learn other things, like understanding their legal rights or how to contact their state representatives.

“Just as each drop of water gradually shapes a river, every effort, every kindness creates a lasting impact on the lives of those we seek to help,” Hashim said.

It’s laying the groundwork for those working to bring their families to Vermont.

The state was also awarded $200,000 to help connect refugees with career services and open this office in downtown Burlington.

Gov. Phil Scott addressed refugees here and those to come.

“You’ve faced challenges along the way that many of us will never fully appreciate, but we’re so grateful you’re here with us now and we can call you fellow Vermonters,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

A celebration of two big grants to help Afghan refugees bridge the gap and become community members here in Vermont.

