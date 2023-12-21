How to help
Vermont nonprofit gifts car to single mom

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington nonprofit the Good News Garage has gifted more than 5,000 reliable used vehicles to families in need, and Thursday, they added another family to their list.

The lucky recipient of this year’s Christmas giveaway this year is single mom Aubrey Bolduc. Bolduc has two kids and says she has been without a car for a year and a half since her old car broke down, and she’s been relying on friends and family to get her around.

The Good News Garage says the price of a car right now is about $30,000, and the price for used cars can be nearly as much, leaving many people struggling to afford even modest vehicles.

“Even if you wanted to buy a new car, they weren’t on the lot. The other thing is that used cars, which a lot of people choose to buy because they can’t make the huge payments that new ones have, are still 30% inflated to what they were before. It made it difficult for people to even give them to me,” said Wanda Robar of the Good News Garage.

Bolduc says it’s a huge relief to get the car and she’s excited to get her new ride on the road. I’ll have more on Friday about how the gift will make this mom’s holiday season a little easier.

