Welch applauds grant to support environmental justice projects in Vt.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A big grant is on the way for a Vermont group to help support local environmental justice projects.

The Vermont Institute for Sustainable Communities, or ISC, will receive $50 million from the EPA’s National Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program.

The ISC will use the money to help small, community-based organizations in need with support, coordination and oversight toward a long-term transition to a net zero economy. The funding should help that effort for the next three years.

Sen. Peter Welch applauded the announcement, saying the ISC is dedicated to improving the health of Vermonters and their environment. In a statement, Welch, D-Vermont, said, in part, “I am delighted that this home-grown Vermont institute has been selected to become a ‘Grantmaker’ of EPA’s Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program, which will enable the institute to assist environmental justice-driven organizations in their crucial efforts to combat climate change through sustainable, equitable practices.”

The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program was established as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Welch helped pass as a member of the U.S. House.

