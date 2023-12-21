Welch calls signing of TRANQ law a bipartisan win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is celebrating a new federal law combating overdoses as a bipartisan win.

President Biden signed the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality or TRANQ Research Act into law Tuesday, solidifying steps to address the deadly rise in Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used as a street drug.

In Vermont, Xylazine was reported present in half of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths in August.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas co-led the legislation with Welch. Welch says it’s an example of what Congress can accomplish when they work together across the aisle.

“My hope is that the Vermont way-- where we work together, we try to resolve differences, we don’t take it personally if you disagree-- we get a little more of that in Congress,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch’s TRANQ Research Act will head Xyalzine research, producing tests for rapid detection and partnerships with groups with knowledge of the latest street drugs.

