BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It will officially be winter starting at 10:27 PM Thursday. And the first morning of that first full day of winter on Friday will be the coldest one of the season yet so far. Most places will start out in the single digits and low teens. Some of the usual cold pockets may drop below zero.

The rest of Friday will look good with lots of sunshine, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side. At least it won’t be very windy like it was on Thursday, so it won’t feel quite as cold.

Then temperatures will take a good hop over the weekend, getting back into the 30s for highs on Saturday, and upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday. There may be a few flurries late Saturday into early Sunday, but they won’t amount to much.

By Christmas Day, it is going to be feeling like spring, with highs getting into the mid-40s. Santa may have to loosen the collar on his overcoat.

After that, a frontal system will be bringing the chance for rain showers by late Tuesday. Rain showers will be a good bet on Wednesday. Colder air will seep back in on Thursday, so some of those rain showers may end up as snow showers, but nothing major.

Have a good and safe holiday weekend! -Gary

