BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Throughout our Thursday we’ll be talking about mainly sunny skies overhead. A few more clouds may stick around across the northern mountains. Winter officially arrives later today at 10:27 PM, and fittingly, it will feel like winter. Actual air temperatures are in the 20s for most of the day but winds out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH wind chills will be stuck in the single digits and lower teens. Tonight, clear skies prevail, and winds calm down, setting us up for a cooler night as actual air temperatures are in the single digits and lower teens.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend, getting back into the 30s for highs on Saturday, then into the upper 30s and low 40s by Christmas Eve on Sunday. A weak disturbance may bring just a few snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Even into the start of next week, temperatures remain in the 40s as a frontal system slides through, bringing the chance for more December rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.