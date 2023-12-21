How to help
Zoo has Maury Povich reveal orangutan’s paternity results

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news. (CNN, DENVER ZOO TV, MOPO PRODUCTIONS, NBC, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, MoPo Productions/NBC)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Colorado zoo employed a dose of superstar power to reveal the paternity results of one its newest infant residents.

The Denver Zoo welcomed newborn Sumatran orangutan Siska back in August, but only recently received results confirming who exactly fathered the little primate.

So who would be better to drop the baby bomb than the legendary Maury Povich?

The intrepid talk show host who’s made a cottage industry out of paternity reveals, much to the celebration or chagrin of his guests, was fresh off his Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honor.

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news.

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani... You are the father!”, Povich exclaimed.

That’s right! Tests confirmed 30-year-old Berani is Siska’s real dad, which means the other suspect, 16-year-old Jaya, is off the hook!

