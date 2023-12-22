AG clears Fair Haven cop in fatal officer-involved shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fair Haven Police officer will not face any charges connected to a fatal officer-involved shooting in June.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Friday cleared Det. Shaun Hewitt of any wrongdoing in the death of Kenneth Barber, 38.

Police responded on June 19 to Washington Street in Fair Haven after reports of a fight. They say Barber was reportedly armed with a gun and neighbors were holding him down. After Detective Hewitt arrived, police say Barber jumped in his car and attempted to drive away. Hewitt fired his gun, hitting and killing Barber.

Attorney General Charity Clark concluded that the use of force was objectively reasonable and justified.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney in September cleared Det. Hewitt over his conduct in the June incident,

