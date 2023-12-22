How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

AG clears Fair Haven cop in fatal officer-involved shooting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fair Haven Police officer will not face any charges connected to a fatal officer-involved shooting in June.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Friday cleared Det. Shaun Hewitt of any wrongdoing in the death of Kenneth Barber, 38.

Police responded on June 19 to Washington Street in Fair Haven after reports of a fight. They say Barber was reportedly armed with a gun and neighbors were holding him down. After Detective Hewitt arrived, police say Barber jumped in his car and attempted to drive away. Hewitt fired his gun, hitting and killing Barber.

Attorney General Charity Clark concluded that the use of force was objectively reasonable and justified.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney in September cleared Det. Hewitt over his conduct in the June incident,

Related Story:

Will Fair Haven officer involved in fatal shooting face charges from AG?

Rutland County state’s attorney says fatal officer-involved shooting in Fair Haven justified

Vermont police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

Vermont State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office was evacuated Thursday morning after what’s...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office
Anthony Shafer
Police make arrest in Northeast Kingdom robberies
Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Debra Paul, right, publisher of the Londonderry Times, sits with her lawyer, Anthony Naro, in...
NH newspaper publisher fined $620 over political advertisement omissions
A Hinesburg man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including stalking and aggravated...
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
Joseph Robar
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
Keeping wellness in mind as you warm your home. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is...
EPA offers advice for healthier home heating