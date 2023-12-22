CBS poll: Haley gaining ground in New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new CBS News poll shows Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley soaring in the polls in the Granite State.

While former President Donald Trump still leads in New Hampshire with 44% to Haley’s 29%, it’s a big bump since the last poll.

“Voters tell us and describe her as reasonable -- doing a little better with those independents,” said CBS Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto.

Find out more about the latest polling this weekend. Salvanto will be Darren Perron’s guest on “You Can Quote Me,” Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.

