Chocolate babka wreath finishing touches

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our holiday baking series with a chocolate babka wreath we’re making with Kristen Suzuki from the King Arthur Baking Company.

Kristen shows our Cat Viglienzoni how to bake and glaze the final product. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the complete recipe.

