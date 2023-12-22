Chocolate babka wreath finishing touches

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our holiday baking series with a chocolate babka wreath we’re making with Kristen Suzuki from the King Arthur Baking Company.

Kristen shows our Cat Viglienzoni how to bake and glaze the final product. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the complete recipe.

Related Stories:

Chocolate babka wreath filling and glaze with King Arthur

WCAX holiday chocolate babka baking with King Arthur

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.