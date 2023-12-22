EPA offers advice for healthier home heating

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping wellness in mind as you warm your home. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is sharing some tips to help people have a healthier heating season.

That includes reducing heating needs, and bills, by properly weatherizing homes by adding insulation or caulking around windows, doors, and pipes.

When considering the cost of a new heater, consider pollution levels and health impacts. If you can, the EPA says to consider cleaner technology, like heat pumps.

If you need to use wood to keep warm store and season your firewood properly, and make sure your heating system is inspected annually, especially vents and chimneys.

