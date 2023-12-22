How to help
Festivities on the farm draw a crowd in New York’s North Country

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOOERS, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country residents are looking up to some holiday cheer when driving through Mooers, New York.

When driving on Route 11 in New York, a Christmas tree on the top of a silo might catch your eye. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney had the chance to speak with Sperry Brook Farm who’s behind the Christmas tree so many have fallen in love with.

Blink and you might miss it.

“It is absolutely beautiful.”

“Everybody likes that, it’s pretty cool.”

A tree on top of a silo. It’s become an unofficial holiday staple in Mooers, a small New York town right near the Canadian border.

“Hey, the tree is up! So now we’ll have to drive by.”

“It’s just been an ongoing tradition for us.” Meet Andre Bedard of Sperry Brook Farm.

He’s the man behind the stunning spruce turning heads on Route 11 since 1977.

“Yeah, every year.”

“We see it every year we look forward to it.”

Bedard says the tradition started four decades ago when his father and uncle thought it would be a fun way to ring in the most wonderful time of year. He makes a solo journey up the 80-foot silo to set up the holiday favorite. A trek he says is a labor of love.

“I’m scared of heights, but I’ve just gotten used to that one.” Bedard says that he scales a 61-step ladder in only a matter of minutes, getting the iconic evergreen and its decor up through a good old-fashioned pulley.

“It’s probably about two and a half to three hours of just setting it up once I have the tree,” said Bedard.

Once it’s up and standing the 13-foot tree is a roadside attraction on a rural commute. “People do slow down and they do look at the tree it makes people happy.”

“See people pull into the yard here. Stop on the side of the road. Take pictures. When I’m putting it up I’ll have people honk at me,” said Bedard.

With over four decades of farm fanfare, Bedard says he and his trees have seen it all. One year, he says the wind was so crazy the tree was tilted for a few days. Another time it stayed out so long the green fir turned red.

It’s gone through stylistic changes too. Sometimes, Bedard tops the tree with a star. This year, he’s added white lights to his traditional red bulbs.

And the fans notice. “It shines really bright.”

“Right now it’s like we’re living in a winter wonderland.”

Bedard says putting up the tree is a simple and small gesture. But it’s clear, its impact is much bigger than 13 feet. “I’m just gonna keep doing it as long as I can,” said Bedard.

And Bedard says the tree will stay up until New Year and he’ll take it down when the weather lets him. He says some years it’s stayed up as long as April.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

