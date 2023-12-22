How to help
Gas prices down as holiday travel ramps up

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, but drivers are finding presents at the pump as they hit the road this holiday. Gas prices are down from what they were a year ago.

AAA in Vermont says the average price per gallon for regular is $3.30.

“Whereas last year it was $3.45 Or $3.50 At some gas stations,” said Dan Goodman of AAA.

AAA says the worst times to travel are Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28. The best times to travel for the holiday are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Dan Goodman about what travelers can expect over the holidays.

