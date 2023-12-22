Gas prices down as holiday travel ramps up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, but drivers are finding presents at the pump as they hit the road this holiday. Gas prices are down from what they were a year ago.

AAA in Vermont says the average price per gallon for regular is $3.30.

“Whereas last year it was $3.45 Or $3.50 At some gas stations,” said Dan Goodman of AAA.

AAA says the worst times to travel are Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28. The best times to travel for the holiday are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

