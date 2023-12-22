GOP lawmakers push back against New York EV bus mandate

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group of New York lawmakers is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to either halt or fully fund an electric bus mandate.

The mandate states new school bus purchases must be entirely electric starting in 2027 and that all buses on the road will be required to produce zero emissions by 2035.

State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is among the group of GOP lawmakers pushing back on the mandate. He says it means the total price tag for swapping out 45,000 buses statewide is around $20 billion, in addition to other costs like storage and upgrading the electrical grid.

“You can not have these buses sitting out in the weather and just charge them. So now, a lot of fleets that historically had been outside, they gotta look at building some sort of structure, either a garage or pole barn to get them out of the weather. So, there is a lot of added costs besides these buses,” he said.

A spokesperson for Governor Hochul says that old school buses are proven to have negative health effects and that $500 million from the Environmental Bond Act has been allocated to help districts with the cost.

