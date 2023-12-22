Gun rights group asks court to halt enforcement of Vt. gun law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gun rights advocates last week filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Vermont over what they call unconstitutional gun laws, and they’re asking the court to order authorities to stop enforcing them.

“The Vermont Legislature has done more than just infringe on that right,” said Chris Bradley with the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

The group is challenging a law passed this year requiring a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases. They are also looking to overturn a 2018 law banning high-capacity magazines. On Wednesday they filed for an injunction that, if granted, would mean authorities would not be able to enforce the laws while the case plays out in court.

“The Second Amendment has been treated differently than all other rights. How and why should that law apply to the hundreds if not hundreds of thousands of Vermonters who already own a firearm?” Bradley said.

The lawsuit is based on the Bruen decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year that ruled that a New York law banning the ability to carry a pistol in public was unconstitutional.

“The courts are going to have to decide what does the Second Amendment mean, what does it protect, what does it not protect. What can the states do when it comes to combating this epidemic of suicide and gun violence,” said Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Data shows most deaths by suicide in Vermont involve guns. Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy group, says the 72-hour buffer is intended to curb suicide rates and that the lawsuit will undermine the progress Vermont has made in preventing gun violence.

“There are a number of circumstances in which that is not going to prevent that action. We also think there are a number of cases where a 72-hour buffer could effectively prevent those excessive deaths by suicide in this state,” said the group’s Pat Byrd,

Carter says if the lawsuit wins in court, future gun legislation could be in jeopardy. “Whatever would be passed is likely to be much watered down from what exists now and would have to comply with whatever the court decides is necessary in order to meet the Second Amendment,” he said,

The state now has until January 30th to respond to the Sportsmen’s Clubs’ motion for an injunction. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement they are reviewing the complaint and look forward to defending the lawsuit for Vermont.

