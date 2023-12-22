How to help
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges

Joseph Robar
Joseph Robar(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including stalking and aggravated assault.

It happened Tuesday night. The Vermont State Police say Joseph Robar, 36, violated a restraining order, trying to run the driver of another car off St. George Road. Later, police say Robar threw a wrench at another victim and rammed into another vehicle head-on.

He faces charges including stalking, aggravated assault, and violation of an abuse prevention order.

He’s being held without bail.

