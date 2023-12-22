Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified two men involved in a shooting in Tunbridge Wednesday morning.
Vermont State Police say Hugh Shackleton, 33, was shot by Justin Duddie, 21, just after 6 a.m. at a home on Button Hill Road
Police say Shackleton was critically injured and continues to be treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Police say no charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
Related Story:
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.