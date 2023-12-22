Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified two men involved in a shooting in Tunbridge Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police say Hugh Shackleton, 33, was shot by Justin Duddie, 21, just after 6 a.m. at a home on Button Hill Road

Police say Shackleton was critically injured and continues to be treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police say no charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

