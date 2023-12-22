How to help
Shoppers and travelers get ready for Christmas

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people start shopping for the holidays right after Halloween, but others cut it a bit closer when it comes to putting gifts under the tree.

Louis Napolitan of Burlington is excited to take a break from school and go down south. He says it’s his first time going to New Orleans and he can’t wait to listen to the music scene.

“We’re renovating our house so we didn’t have a lot of space for a tree or gifts or anything. So, we’re going there instead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bethany Kelly and Leah Leister of Winooski are dashing to Church Street for some last-minute purchases. “There’s just a ton of shopping and I don’t know, it’s kind of lively and it’s nice on a weekday because it’s not as crowded,” Leister said.

“My mom’s in town so we’re trying to do all the whimsical. magical things. So, taking her to see the tree, some hot chocolate,” added Kelly.

They say they both don’t plan out when they are shopping but just see where the day takes them. “I’m definitely more of like, let’s see what the moment brings. So, if something reminds me of the person I’m shopping for, that’s where I kind of gravitate to,” Kelly said.

Leister says she tries not to online shop and would rather go in person. “I think it’s more special shopping out here. I mean, we both online shop but it’s more special doing it out here,” she said.

“Just trying to support local artists or local businesses. And then if we can’t find anything, Amazon is the last resort,” added Kelly.

Back at the airport, Britney Tibbits is headed back to Colorado after celebrating an early Christmas in the Green Mountain State. “We came and had Christmas all together and now we’re going to do it all over again,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

