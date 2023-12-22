Slate Ridge owner faces Friday deadline to turn himself in to police

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of a former paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet faces a Friday deadline to turn himself in to police over contempt of court violation.

Following an inspection at Daniel Banyai’s Slate Ridge property last month, a judge said Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai failed to bring his property into compliance and ruled he is in contempt of court.

The town has been at odds with Banyai since 2017 after they said he didn’t have the proper permits to build a shooting range on his property. The Environmental Court ultimately agreed and when Banyai failed to comply, the court ordered him in contempt over the summer and put out an initial warrant for his arrest.

A deal struck last month allowed town officials to finally visit the property. However, the judge concluded that Banyai had not meet the requirements. He directed the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to carry out a new arrest warrant. If that doesn’t happen, the judge ordered Banyai to turn himself in to Corrections officials by December 22. Banyai would then be held in prison until unpermitted structures on his property are removed. Law enforcement officials are also allowed on Banyai’s property to bring the structures up to compliance with 48 hours of notice.

The new warrant does not expire but the court says law enforcement should make all efforts to serve it within 60 days. The court also ordered the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to file statements every 30 days on their progress.

