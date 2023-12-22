Slate Ridge owner faces Friday deadline to turn himself in to police
WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of a former paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet faces a Friday deadline to turn himself in to police over contempt of court violation.
Following an inspection at Daniel Banyai’s Slate Ridge property last month, a judge said Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai failed to bring his property into compliance and ruled he is in contempt of court.
The town has been at odds with Banyai since 2017 after they said he didn’t have the proper permits to build a shooting range on his property. The Environmental Court ultimately agreed and when Banyai failed to comply, the court ordered him in contempt over the summer and put out an initial warrant for his arrest.
A deal struck last month allowed town officials to finally visit the property. However, the judge concluded that Banyai had not meet the requirements. He directed the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to carry out a new arrest warrant. If that doesn’t happen, the judge ordered Banyai to turn himself in to Corrections officials by December 22. Banyai would then be held in prison until unpermitted structures on his property are removed. Law enforcement officials are also allowed on Banyai’s property to bring the structures up to compliance with 48 hours of notice.
The new warrant does not expire but the court says law enforcement should make all efforts to serve it within 60 days. The court also ordered the Rutland County Sheriff and the Vermont State Police to file statements every 30 days on their progress.
Related Stories:
Judge issues 2nd arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner following failed inspection
Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order
Pawlet officials reviewing Slate Ridge site visit
Reported deal will allow town officials to visit Slate Ridge
Vt. Supreme Court rules Slate Ridge owner’s arrest warrant can be reissued
Pawlet asks judge to extend arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of select board meeting
Rutland sheriff has no plans for ‘show of force’ to arrest Slate Ridge owner
Slate Ridge owner appeals arrest order to Vt. Supreme Court
When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
Slate Ridge owner files federal lawsuit to prevent dismantling of paramilitary camp
Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary training camps
Judge extends key deadline for dismantling Slate Ridge camp
Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations
Pawlet argues Slate Ridge owner violated court ruling
Judge tells Vt. gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail
Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines
Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court
Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling
Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility
Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.