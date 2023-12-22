How to help
Vt. congressional delegation slams USPS over Montpelier post office delays

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation remains outraged over USPS’ gridlock in finding a new post office facility in the Capital City.

Five months after floodwaters decimated Montpelier’s downtown, the city’s only post office in the federal building remains closed. Governor Phil Scott says state officials have offered state buildings as temporary facilities but have not heard back.

Montpelier area residents interested in mailing packages have been forced to go to nearby post offices like East Montpelier and pick up their PO box mail in Barre.

Senator Peter Welch says the lack of communication and delays in finding a solution are frustrating. “Believe me, there’s enormous consternation, and Senator Sanders and Congresswoman Balint and I are going to continue to push, push push. But it’s an outrageous situation,” he said.

Because of damage from flooding, the Montpelier Federal Building is expected to remain closed until late next year. Montpelier and Johnson are the remaining two of six flood-damaged post offices that remain in limbo.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

