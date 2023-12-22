Vt. Supreme Court approves development of youth treatment facility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Supreme Court gave a green light to a facility for troubled teens in the upper valley.

The Department for Children and Families wanted to build a six-bed treatment facility for teenage boys in part to replace the shuttered Woodside Rehabilitation Facility. But the community of Newbury pushed back, arguing it was a juvenile detention facility, not a group home, and should not be allowed.

The Vermont Supreme Court, in a four to one decision this afternoon, ruled the project can go forward. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.