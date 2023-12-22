BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a sunny but chilly first full day of winter on Friday. As we get into the weekend, there will be more clouds, but it will be warming up. A weak frontal system will be passing through late Saturday into Sunday. There will be a few snow and/or rain showers coming along with that system, but those snow/rain showers just won’t amount to much. Temperatures will be getting into the upper 30s and low 40s over the weekend. Normal high for Burlington is now 33 degrees.

Will it be a white Christmas? Officially, you need to have 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas Day for it to be considered a white Christmas. At this point, the valley locations have 0″ snow depth. So, only in the higher elevations where there is already a snow pack, will it be considered a white Christmas. Those few snow showers late Saturday just won’t do the trick.

In fact, it will feel more like spring on Christmas Day with temperatures getting into the mid-40s.

It will stay warm through most of the rest of the week. A stronger frontal system will bring in rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. But the rain won’t be anywhere near what we had early this week that led to the flooding problems.

By Thursday & Friday, the rain showers will mix with a few snow showers as colder air starts to work its way in.

Have a happy and safe holiday weekend! -Gary

