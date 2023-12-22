How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Winter officially arrived last night at 10:27, and this morning, it felt like it. Many communities woke up to temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. As we head through the rest of the day, mainly sunny skies prevail for most as high temperatures climb into the mid and upper 20s. There could be a few clouds in and around the Champlain Valley thanks to some Lake Effect clouds.

As we head through this weekend, clouds begin to make their resurgence, as do temperatures. Saturday features mainly cloudy skies overhead, with temperatures returning to the 30s. We could see a few rain and snow showers as we head Saturday night into Sunday, but accumulations remain relatively minimal. Sunday features more clouds but warmer conditions as they climb into the upper 30s and 40s.

Christmas and next week continue to look warm. Christmas Day will feature mainly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures surging back into the 40s. The 40s and clouds stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers will be a good bet on Wednesday. Colder air will seep back in on Thursday, so some rain showers may end up as snow showers.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

