How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Multiple fire crews work to save St. Albans City home

Bank Street fire in St. Albans City
Bank Street fire in St. Albans City(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The call came in at 12:45pm to a home on Bank Street. Smoke can be seen coming from the rooms in the back. St. Albans City Fire as well as crews from neighboring towns responded.

Residents of the home posted to Facebook; they have a young black cat and want neighbors to keep an eye out for him. They are hopeful he made it outside.

We are gathering more information and will have video - tonight on our 11:00pm news.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting
Joseph Robar
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
North Country residents are looking up to some holiday cheer when driving through Mooers, New...
Festive farm feature draws a crowd in New York’s North Country
Anthony Shafer
Police make arrest in Northeast Kingdom robberies
A truck carrying flammable material, believed to be compressed natural gas, struck the bridge...
Truck carrying gas hits railroad bridge and explodes as a train passes overhead

Latest News

suspect in Bradford burglary
Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary
The Good News Garage has gifted more than 5,000 reliable used vehicles to families in need,...
Vermont nonprofit gifts car to single mom
Some people start shopping for the holidays right after Halloween, but others cut it a bit...
Shoppers and travelers get ready for Christmas
The Vermont Supreme Court Thursday gave the greenlight to a proposed facility for troubled...
Following court approval, Newbury braces for juvenile youth facility