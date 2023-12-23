Multiple fire crews work to save St. Albans City home

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The call came in at 12:45pm to a home on Bank Street. Smoke can be seen coming from the rooms in the back. St. Albans City Fire as well as crews from neighboring towns responded.

Residents of the home posted to Facebook; they have a young black cat and want neighbors to keep an eye out for him. They are hopeful he made it outside.

