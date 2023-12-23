How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary

suspect in Bradford burglary
suspect in Bradford burglary(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for help finding the suspect of a burglary in Bradford.

Surveillance video shows a truck entered Oxbow High School property just after midnight Friday where the suspect broke into a storage unit and set off a fire extinguisher.

Police say the truck then went to Elizabeth’s Park where the suspect smashed a window of the recreation center with a large hammer.

Police say the man wore an orange carhartt hooded sweatshirt and shoes with purple shoelaces.

He smashed the security cameras and left with a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting
Joseph Robar
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
North Country residents are looking up to some holiday cheer when driving through Mooers, New...
Festive farm feature draws a crowd in New York’s North Country
Anthony Shafer
Police make arrest in Northeast Kingdom robberies
A truck carrying flammable material, believed to be compressed natural gas, struck the bridge...
Truck carrying gas hits railroad bridge and explodes as a train passes overhead

Latest News

Bank Street fire in St. Albans City
Multiple fire crews work to save St. Albans City home
The Good News Garage has gifted more than 5,000 reliable used vehicles to families in need,...
Vermont nonprofit gifts car to single mom
Some people start shopping for the holidays right after Halloween, but others cut it a bit...
Shoppers and travelers get ready for Christmas
The Vermont Supreme Court Thursday gave the greenlight to a proposed facility for troubled...
Following court approval, Newbury braces for juvenile youth facility