Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for help finding the suspect of a burglary in Bradford.

Surveillance video shows a truck entered Oxbow High School property just after midnight Friday where the suspect broke into a storage unit and set off a fire extinguisher.

Police say the truck then went to Elizabeth’s Park where the suspect smashed a window of the recreation center with a large hammer.

Police say the man wore an orange carhartt hooded sweatshirt and shoes with purple shoelaces.

He smashed the security cameras and left with a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.