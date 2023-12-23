Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for help finding the suspect of a burglary in Bradford.
Surveillance video shows a truck entered Oxbow High School property just after midnight Friday where the suspect broke into a storage unit and set off a fire extinguisher.
Police say the truck then went to Elizabeth’s Park where the suspect smashed a window of the recreation center with a large hammer.
Police say the man wore an orange carhartt hooded sweatshirt and shoes with purple shoelaces.
He smashed the security cameras and left with a pair of black shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
