What-to-do: Saturday, December 23rd

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

At Sugarbush Resort, let loose with your family at a blizzard boogie. The blizzard DJ, Patrick Quimby, is spinning tunes staring at 1:00 p.m. It’s a fun, family friendly dance party in the Lincoln Peak courtyard. Organizers say there will be prizes.

It’s family art Saturday, and Burlington City Arts is inviting everyone over. Get creative and make art as a family. Head over to the B.C.A. Center for a drop in art activity and take a look at their current spring exhibition. The event is free.

Visit the Vermont Institute of Natural Science this evening to witness a forest of lights. The area is illuminated with thousands of lights. The forest canopy walk has been transformed into an enchanted realm. This year they’ve added a twinkling snowflake tunnel, a blue and white icicle tower and fairy lighting hideaway. There will be a campfire and hot chocolate to warm up.

