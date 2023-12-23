How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weakening trough will bring light snow and freezing rain, mainly to New York tonight. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible in New York, especially the St. Lawrence Valley, so use caution if you must travel overnight. In Vermont and New Hampshire, any snow or freezing rain will be lighter and much more scattered, so impacts are expected to be minimal. To be safe, slow down even if you’re traveling in these areas. By early Christmas Eve morning, any snow or freezing rain will be isolated.

Christmas Eve will be cloudy, with just an isolated shower possible south. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. For Christmas Day, it will be good news and bad news with the weather. Those hoping for a White Christmas will be disappointed, as it will be dry with highs in the mid 40s. On the other hand, those same conditions will be great if you have travel plans, including Tuesday. Some spots on Tuesday may reach 50 degrees.

The rest of the week will be active, with showers likely Wednesday and Thursday. A few rivers may rise a bit, but this won’t be anything like the big rain event last Monday. Friday is more uncertain, as models differ, but additional showers are possible, and a few inches of snow aren’t out of the question. Saturday will be colder, with snow showers expected. Highs will be back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

