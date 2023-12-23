BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will rise a bit heading into Saturday morning, though it will still be cold with many spots in the teens. Clouds will increase during the day with highs in the 30s. A weak system will bring very light snow and/or freezing drizzle late Saturday afternoon, continuing into early Christmas Eve morning. Thankfully, any precipitation will be very light, but some slick roads are possible during that time, so use caution if you’re traveling. The rest of Christmas Eve will be cloudy, with highs back into the mid to upper 30s.

The outlook is disappointing for those who want a White Christmas this year, especially the valleys. The good news is that it will be ideal if you have travel plans. It will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be dry, then a slow-moving system will bring showers overnight and through Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the 40s. Lows will be in the 30s, but above freezing. Thursday is a bit of a question mark as to how cold it will get. Showers are expected once again, but could mix with snow if colder air works its way in. In that case, a few inches of snow are possible. Snow showers and seasonably cold temperatures are in store for Friday.

