2024 fishing, hunting licenses now available

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2024 hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses and law books are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife department’s website and wherever licenses are sold.

With ice fishing opening around the state as soon as cold temperatures arrive in January, Vermonters are encouraged to pick up their 2024 licenses at their earliest convenience.

Existing five year, permanent or lifetime licenses can be updated online on January 1st.

Nicole Meier of Vermont fish and wildlife says it’s important for folks to buy their hunting and fishing licenses.

“Hunting license to people is a way of life for so many people. It’s the number one way a lot of people connect with nature,” Meier said.

License buyers can also add a $15 habitat stamp to their purchase to further support habitat conservation in Vermont.

Online: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

