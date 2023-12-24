An injured owl helps educate about raptors

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven years ago, Shelburne Farms got word of an injured owl at a sawmill. She was missing two toes and rapidly declining.

Today, the great horned owl, named Muir, is healthy and happy in the farm’s wildlife education program. Director Craig Newman says kids are more excited to learn about raptors when they meet Muir.

“You care more about the things you know something about. So, if you’ve met an owl and seen them up close and personal, the impact is amazing,” Newman said.

Shelburne Farms has twelve rescued raptors in their wildlife education program. You can catch Muir and her friends at special events throughout the year.

