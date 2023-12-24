Burlington artist unveils a multilingual calendar celebrating all who live in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington artist unveiled a multilingual calendar to celebrate all who live in Burlington.

Ivan Klipstein’s calendar was born from a love of the many cultures that exist in Burlington.

Klipstein spent months drawing Burlingtonians going about their daily lives. The end result: a calendar showcasing those drawings, written in 13 different languages represented in Burlington.

Klipstein delivered nine hundred calendars to local businesses Saturday, where Burlington residents can grab them for free.

“In whatever small way it could kind of like provide just a little easy and free beauty for people’s homes,” Klipstein shrugged. And we can see ourselves in the calendar.”

Klipstein is working with local organizations to get the calendars to new American and refugee families. They hope the calendars make Burlington residents from all walks of life feel a little more seen.

