Christmas Eve carriage rides at Shelburne Farms

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sterling Dulude climbed aboard the horse-drawn carriage with his cousins.

His first Christmas Eve as a Vermonter, a ride at Shelburne Farms was the obvious way to celebrate.

“We weren’t really going to do anything at home except bake stuff and I just kind of wanted to get out of the house,” Dulude said.

Dulude’s aunt, Amanda Dulude, says the highlight of the ride was seeing the kids have fun.

“It’s just a fun activity for the kids,” Dulude said. “We don’t celebrate until later tonight so it’s just to get out in the fresh air and enjoy each other. It’s just really fun to see it through their eyes.”

Horses Herby and Harvey carried the crew up to the farm barn. The ride’s calm, until the duo spots a pair of donkeys and things get bumpy. Macey Ross takes the reins. Owner of Driven by Drafts Equine Service, Ross does the rides every winter.

She says there’s nowhere she’d rather be for the special day.

“I’d rather be doing this than sitting in someone’s living room personally,” Ross said. “Spending the day with the horses. We’re really lucky to be able to do that as our job.”

Shelburne Farms’ horse rides will continue until February, as long as there’s snow.

