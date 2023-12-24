How to help
Governor Hochul gifts to families in need this Christmas season

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul made Christmas a little brighter for some kids across the state.

Hochul delivered toys from New York’s annual toy, coat, and school supply drive to students at St. Catherine’s R & E May School in Albany.

The drive runs for a few weeks in December where people are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts to certain drop off locations which are then distributed to families in under served communities throughout New York.

This donation drive brought in more than 6,000 items.

