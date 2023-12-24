How to help
Joseph Smith birthplace lights up for holiday season

Joseph Smith birthplace lights up for holiday season
Joseph Smith birthplace lights up for holiday season(wcax)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From mid-November to January 1 -- the Joseph Smith birthplace is celebrating the holidays with some colorful lights around the site.

“Coming here...I mean why not?” Northfield resident Paul Bean said. “Spending time with people you enjoy spending time with and coming to see the pretty lights,”

Bean says doing small activities like this are getting him in a festive mood.

“Maybe I’ll go their later tonight that might be an enjoyable thing to do after the second great flood of this year, maybe just liven up the Christmas spirit,” Bean said.

Workers say there are roughly 200 thousand lights, and they say they are excited families drive by in their cars as they are getting in the holly jolly spirit. Tricia Buswell of Joseph Smith birthplace says it warms her heart to see people have fun.

“But as my favorite part of the whole thing is really having people come and enjoy it and see people here at the site,” Tricia Buswell said.

Keith Buswell of Joseph Smith Birthplace says he and some volunteers started decorating back in September... and to see it all come together now is a rewarding feeling.

“And they love it like the rest of us with the music and the people that come and all of this free. there’s no charge. we’re just happy to have people come,” Keith Buswell said.

He says seeing people of all ages leaves a smile on his face.

“We love to see the people and the joy that it brings to them, particularly the children. they kind of squirrel in and hustle around and just love to be able to find their favorite tree and then look at the lights,” Buswell said.

As for Paul Bean, he’s feeling ecstatic to be surrounded this scenery.

“It’s beautiful, I think it’s amazing that they do this here and that’s why we came, it’s just special,” Bean said.

The free lights show will be up until January 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

