Local artist sells eclipse memorabilia

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 105 days, you have the chance to view the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

For the first time since 1932, Vermonters will be in the path of totality, enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event.

A partial solar eclipse begins April 8 at 2:14 p.m., and then at 3:26 p.m., a total eclipse will last around three minutes.

Lynn Luczkowski of Vermont created ‘Moon over Vermont’ to show off her excitement for the eclipse.

On her website, you can find a variety of items ranging from sweaters to cups.

“I call this my passion project because we put in a lot of time in and behind the scenes to present something that’s decent for folks to engage and embrace,” Luczkowski said.

Some projections say the Green Mountain State could experience more than 200,000 visitors for the eclipse.

