Musician spreads holiday cheer at Sugarbush resort

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - “I think he has a really...I don’t know his name, but I think he has a really good voice,” Calvin Quinn said.

8-year-old Calvin Quinn and his sister Kennedy say that voice is ringing in the start of their holiday season.

“It sounds really good and he did it in just the perfect time before Christmas,” Kennedy Quinn said.

The musician at Sugarbush says he’s been doing this since 2005 and enjoys every moment of it.

“Buddy the elf says the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear,” Bud Johnson said.

Musician Bud Johnson says he loves to spread the Christmas cheer.

“It feels great, and we hope people will join in and sing along because the more who sing along the more fun it will be for all,” Johnson said.

He says he’s been performing for almost 30 years -- there’s been a lot of changes throughout his career -- from singing in duos to now performing as a soloist, and Johnson says things got interesting during the pandemic.

“Cause most of the venues shut down and so we went online, and we’ve been doing shows on Facebook live,” Johnson said.

But now that he can perform in-person again - people from out of town - like Boston resident Lisa Sturtz - can enjoy the live entertainment.

“It reminds me a lot of just like times growing up and I also used to a lot of choral singing so it kind of brings me back to some of my time doing that as a kid,” Sturtz said.

And Bud’s wife -- Kitty Johnson is there supporting him every step of the way.

“That’s what it’s all about, bringing people together and singing and make you feel good inside,” Kitty Johnson said.

The Johnsons say they can’t wait to perform again in the near future.

