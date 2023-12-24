Vermonters rush to get last minute gifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas is right around the corner, and the clock is ticking to buy last-minute gifts.

At Maple Tree Place in Williston, stock was flying off the shelves. Amanda Kessler and her daughter stopped by Old Navy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in search of matching pajamas for her husband and son with no luck.

“We found matching pajamas for Chloe and I and we’re still searching for the boys,” Kessler said. “Everybody is out.”

Across the street, Best Buy was bustling.

Souvick Mitra of Essex says a line was forming but he skipped it. Anticipating the rush, he ordered stocking stuffers online and picked up in store. He hopes it helps the line move a little faster for others.

“There will be always somebody who needs stuff at the last moment, so if you can do it for them too, that’ll be helpful, right? That way we can help each other,” Mitra said.

Holiday shoppers might pack a punch this year. The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association reports a predicted 3 to 4 percent increase in holiday retail sales nationally. Last-minute shoppers could tip the scales.

In Burlington, Lyn Carey with gift shop Golden Hour saw a steady crowd all morning.

“All of our regulars are coming out to support, tourists are coming in to visit, people coming home to visit their families,” Carey said, smiling.

And in South Burlington, shoppers said Sierra Trading Post had the longest line they’d seen all day. Moriah Lucia and Katelyn Benson were actually relieved to not find what they were looking for.

“The line is insane. It’s backed up all the way over to the clothing racks on the side and it’s not moving very fast so I’m happy we didn’t have to wait through that today,” Lucia said.

Many stores are open on Christmas Eve, but employees say the sooner you shop, the better your chances of beating the crowd.

