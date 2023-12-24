How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle hit and killed her. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Melonne McBride, Ryan Hennessy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road after she was involved in an initial crash with a separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla on I-435 when it was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both drivers pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Pacifica left the scene afterward.

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle struck and killed her.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 which hit both the woman and her car.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing, and police said everyone involved is cooperating.

The name of the victim has not been released as authorities are notifying the family.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting
Bank Street fire in St. Albans City
Multiple fire crews respond to St. Albans City home
Daniel Banyai/File
Slate Ridge owner faces Friday deadline to turn himself in to police
Joseph Robar
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
suspect in Bradford burglary
Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary

Latest News

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve
Lynn Luczkowski of Vermont created ‘Moon over Vermont’
Local artist sells eclipse memorabilia
Joseph Smith birthplace lights up for holiday season
Joseph Smith birthplace lights up for holiday season
Christmas Eve carriage rides at Shelburne Farms
Christmas Eve carriage rides at Shelburne Farms