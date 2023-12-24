BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - December continues to throw us curveballs, as patchy freezing fog is possible overnight and into early Christmas morning. So, a few icy spots on the roads aren’t out of the question. However, it won’t be anything like the slippery conditions that occurred Saturday night. Christmas will have cloudy skies during the morning, then mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. No snow is in the forecast, so some may be disappointed with that, but for traveling, it’s looking ideal. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be another mild day, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the 40s. A few spots may even hit 50 degrees. Then a complex storm system will bring showers Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully, it won’t be the magnitude of the huge rainstorm last week. Some computer models are hinting at some freezing rain for Thursday, especially north, so that’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

December, and 2023 as a whole, were very active, but will be ending on a quiet and pleasant note. Some snow showers are likely Friday, then it will be dry with some sunshine over the weekend. Highs will be mainly in the mid 30s, with lows in the 20s. Merry Christmas everyone!

