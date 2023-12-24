BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough has proved to be a problem with traveling, with icy roads and accidents last night, especially in New York. Some slippery roads are still likely this morning, with scattered light snow and freezing rain continuing. That said, it will be winding down through the morning, with conditions improving.

The rest of today will be cloudy, with just an isolated shower possible south. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. For Christmas Day, it will be good news and bad news with the weather. Those hoping for a White Christmas will be disappointed, as it will be dry with highs in the mid 40s. On the other hand, those same conditions will be great if you have travel plans, including Tuesday. Some spots on Tuesday may reach 50 degrees.

The rest of the week will be active, with showers likely Wednesday and Thursday. A few rivers may rise a bit, but this won’t be anything like the big rain event last Monday. Friday is more uncertain, as models differ, but additional showers are possible, and a few inches of snow aren’t out of the question. Saturday will be colder, with snow showers expected. Highs will be back in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.