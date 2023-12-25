Chittenden County nonprofit hosts Christmas dinner for those in recovery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas dinner on Monday afternoon. The Turning Point Center in Burlington aimed to make sure everyone had a place to eat on Christmas.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to share the holiday. Have a safe, sober place for people to come,” said Christie Holmes of the Turning Point Center, which provides recovery support services.

More than 30 people from the community came to fill their plates, and Turning Point officials said they couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the center’s 20th anniversary than with the people they serve.

“This is exactly the vibe that we have pretty much all the time in terms of our people that come and utilize our services are here because they are comfortable. They know they can come here. They know they are working in a peer-to-peer environment,” Holmes said.

For the last couple of years, New Moon Catering has been providing food for Turning Point and ANEW Place during the holiday season.

During COVID, they saw an uptick in the need for home-cooked meals. And they say on Christmas, offering food as a donation is the right thing to do.

“Now we have been able to leverage our catering company and use those profits to fund the meals that we continue to donate to our city. There is a great need for hunger relief, people with food insecurities and combating homelessness in our city,” said Daniel Spurlock of New Moon Catering.

Turning Point volunteers say the holidays aren’t always easy for people battling substance use disorder.

“Holidays are such a difficult time, especially for people who are alone,” said Krista Marzewski of Turning Point. “Sometimes being with family in group settings can be really challenging when we are learning new ways of life.”

